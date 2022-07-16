STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Educational institutions: Check best-ranked institutes in India   

The seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings was announced on Friday by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Published: 16th July 2022 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

The seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings was announced on Friday by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He also announced that every higher education institution needs to be accredited and all the institutions shall be part of NIRF. Soon, there will be a system where each school will also be accredited, the minister said. A look at the category-wise rankings of the top performing institutions:

Overall Top 10
➊ IIT Madras     
➋ IISC Bengaluru   
➌ II Bombay     
➍IIT Delhi     
➎IIT Kanpur    
➏IIT Kharagpur     
➐IIT Roorkee     
➑IIT Guwahati     
➒AIIMS New Delhi  
➓JNU 

Engineering: Top 5
➊ IIT Madras
➋ IIT Delhi
➌ IIT Bombay
➍IIT Kanpur
➎IIT Kharagpur     

Management: Top 
➊ IIM Ahmedabad
➋ IIM Bangalore
➌ IIM Calcutta
➍ IIT Delhi
➎ IIM Kozhikode

Law: Top 3
➊ National Law School of India University, Bengaluru
➋ National Law University, New Delhi    
➌ Symbiosis Law School, Pune

University: Top 5
➊ IISc Bengaluru     
➋ JNU, New Delhi       
➌ Jamia Millia Islamia, NewDelhi     
➍Jadavpur University, Kolkatta   
➎Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore  

College: Top 10
➊ Miranda House, New Delhi     
➋ Hindu College, New Delhi    
➌ Presidency College, Chennai
➍ Loyola College, Chennai  
➎ Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi  
➏ PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore    
➐ Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi   
➑ St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata    
➒ Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah    
➓ Kirori Mal College, New Delhi

Medical: Top 3
➊ All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi   
➋ Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh 
➌ Christian Medical College, Vellore 

Research: Top 3
➊ IISc Bengaluru 
➋ IIT Madras 
➌ IIT Delhi

Pharmacy: Top 3
➊ Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi    
➋ National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad       
➌ Panjab University, Chandigarh  

ARCHITECTURE: TOP 3
➊ Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee    
➋ National Institute of Technology, Calicut      
➌ Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur     

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIRF top Indian Institutes Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo | EPS)
KCR taps regional satraps ahead of monsoon session of Parliament
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp