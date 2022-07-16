Educational institutions: Check best-ranked institutes in India
The seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings was announced on Friday by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He also announced that every higher education institution needs to be accredited and all the institutions shall be part of NIRF. Soon, there will be a system where each school will also be accredited, the minister said. A look at the category-wise rankings of the top performing institutions:
Overall Top 10
➊ IIT Madras
➋ IISC Bengaluru
➌ II Bombay
➍IIT Delhi
➎IIT Kanpur
➏IIT Kharagpur
➐IIT Roorkee
➑IIT Guwahati
➒AIIMS New Delhi
➓JNU
Engineering: Top 5
➊ IIT Madras
➋ IIT Delhi
➌ IIT Bombay
➍IIT Kanpur
➎IIT Kharagpur
Management: Top
➊ IIM Ahmedabad
➋ IIM Bangalore
➌ IIM Calcutta
➍ IIT Delhi
➎ IIM Kozhikode
Law: Top 3
➊ National Law School of India University, Bengaluru
➋ National Law University, New Delhi
➌ Symbiosis Law School, Pune
University: Top 5
➊ IISc Bengaluru
➋ JNU, New Delhi
➌ Jamia Millia Islamia, NewDelhi
➍Jadavpur University, Kolkatta
➎Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
College: Top 10
➊ Miranda House, New Delhi
➋ Hindu College, New Delhi
➌ Presidency College, Chennai
➍ Loyola College, Chennai
➎ Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi
➏ PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
➐ Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi
➑ St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata
➒ Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah
➓ Kirori Mal College, New Delhi
Medical: Top 3
➊ All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
➋ Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
➌ Christian Medical College, Vellore
Research: Top 3
➊ IISc Bengaluru
➋ IIT Madras
➌ IIT Delhi
Pharmacy: Top 3
➊ Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
➋ National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad
➌ Panjab University, Chandigarh
ARCHITECTURE: TOP 3
➊ Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
➋ National Institute of Technology, Calicut
➌ Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur