Educational institutions: Check best-ranked institutes in India   

By Express News Service

The seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings was announced on Friday by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He also announced that every higher education institution needs to be accredited and all the institutions shall be part of NIRF. Soon, there will be a system where each school will also be accredited, the minister said. A look at the category-wise rankings of the top performing institutions:

Overall Top 10

➊ IIT Madras

➋ IISC Bengaluru

➌ II Bombay

➍IIT Delhi

➎IIT Kanpur

➏IIT Kharagpur

➐IIT Roorkee

➑IIT Guwahati

➒AIIMS New Delhi

➓JNU

Engineering: Top 5

➊ IIT Madras

➋ IIT Delhi

➌ IIT Bombay

➍IIT Kanpur

➎IIT Kharagpur

Management: Top

➊ IIM Ahmedabad

➋ IIM Bangalore

➌ IIM Calcutta

➍ IIT Delhi

➎ IIM Kozhikode

Law: Top 3

➊ National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

➋ National Law University, New Delhi

➌ Symbiosis Law School, Pune

University: Top 5

➊ IISc Bengaluru

➋ JNU, New Delhi

➌ Jamia Millia Islamia, NewDelhi

➍Jadavpur University, Kolkatta

➎Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

College: Top 10

➊ Miranda House, New Delhi

➋ Hindu College, New Delhi

➌ Presidency College, Chennai

➍ Loyola College, Chennai

➎ Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi

➏ PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

➐ Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi

➑ St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata

➒ Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah

➓ Kirori Mal College, New Delhi

Medical: Top 3

➊ All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

➋ Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

➌ Christian Medical College, Vellore

Research: Top 3

➊ IISc Bengaluru

➋ IIT Madras

➌ IIT Delhi

Pharmacy: Top 3

➊ Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

➋ National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad

➌ Panjab University, Chandigarh

ARCHITECTURE: TOP 3

➊ Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

➋ National Institute of Technology, Calicut

➌ Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

