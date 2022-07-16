STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat rains:11 dead in 24 hrs, 54 deaths reported so far

Heavy rains continued to lash parts of south Gujarat and the Saurashtra region on Friday, with six talukas receiving over 200 mm rainfall in 24 hours. 

Vehicles seen submerged at a water logged shopping complex after heavy rain lashed city on Sunday night in Ahmedabad. A total of 64 people have died in Gujarat due to various rain related incidents.

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Heavy rains continued to lash parts of south Gujarat and the Saurashtra region on Friday, with six talukas receiving over 200 mm rainfall in 24 hours. There appears to be no immediate respite in sight as the India Meteorological Department has predicted “heavy to very heavy rainfall” at some places on Saturday.

“A total of 54 deaths have been reported in the state so far; 11 people have died in the last 24 hours. Three of them fell off a bridge and died,” Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi said. The water levels in Purna and Ambika rivers in Navsari have decreased, and as the situation improved, only two districts — including Valsad and Dang — are on red alert, Trivedi added. 

“Over 800 people have been rescued in 24 hours. This is the first incident of such a large-scale rescue in a single day. Disaster response teams have done commendable work. As many as 1,254 people have been rescued since July 7. Nine people have been airlifted by the Air Force in Navsari,” said Trivedi.

