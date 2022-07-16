STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India engages with former Nepal PM Prachanda under ‘Know BJP’ initiative

Considering Prachanda’s popularity with the Nepalese masses, India would like his coalition with Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to continue, say sources. 

Published: 16th July 2022 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Former Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'

Former Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India engages with former Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda), who is on a three-day visit to Delhi under the ‘Know BJP’ initiative.

With elections in Nepal scheduled for the end of this year, and considering Prachanda’s popularity with the Nepalese masses, India would like his coalition with Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to continue, say sources. 

“India-Nepal ties have improved with PM Deuba and it works in India’s favour to continue the association based on goodwill, diplomacy, trade and cultural ties. PM Modi’s visiting Lumbini, the subsequent handing over of the West Seti power project to India and a train linking Delhi to Janakpur in Nepal are proof of the association strengthening,” say sources.

Foreign policy experts point out that it would not be in India’s interest for Prachanda to support former Nepalese Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli - as he favoured  China.

Prachanda’s visit comes just two days after a senior leader of the Communist Party of China, Liu Jianchao, visited Nepal and also met PM Deuba.

“Prachanda is bargaining with both sides to become PM after elections. It is a known fact that whichever side Prachanda will be in Nepal will win a majority in the upcoming elections. So India would like him to support a coalition with Deuba,’’ say sources.

The present Nepalese government headed by PM Deuba is a five-party coalition alliance which has the support of Prachanda, Nepal Communist Socialist Madhav Nepal as well as Janata Samajwadi Party and Rastriya Janmorcha.

Meanwhile, Prachanda is likely to meet the top BJP brass and senior government officials, including BJP president J P Nadda, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Some sources even suggest that there is possibility of him meeting PM Modi as well.

“Comrade Prachanda received a warm welcome at the airport in Delhi and was received by Vijay Chauthaivale and Nepal’s ambassador to India Shankar Sharma,’’ tweeted Prachanda’s office after his arrival in Delhi. 

It has been reported that the invitation sent out to Prachanda was under the BJP’s outreach initiative called ‘Know BJP’ and one of the objectives under this is to engage with leaders of other political parties and even leaders from foreign countries.

“I am excited to visit India. This is my goodwill visit,” Prachanda said before leaving for Delhi.

Prachanda also refuted rumours that his visit to Delhi had any connection with the Chinese delegation’s visit to Kathmandu.

