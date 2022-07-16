STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lok Sabha Speaker to hold all-party meeting on July 16 ahead of Parliament's Monsoon session

The Speaker holds this customary all-party meeting before the start of every parliament session.

Parliament House, Lok Sabha

Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will hold an all party meeting on Saturday, two days ahead of the start of the Monsoon session of the Parliament.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at Parliament in the evening and is expected to be attended by floor leaders of several political parties.

During the meeting discussions will be held on the issues to be taken up during the session and allocation of time for discussion on different bills.

Issues, such as the recently issued list of unparliamentary words, may also come up for discussion in the meeting.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament will begin from July 18.

