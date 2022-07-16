STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde cabinet approves renaming of Aurangabad, Osmanabad cities

During the cabinet meeting chaired by Thackeray last month, Aurangabad was renamed Sambhajinagar, but the Shinde government on Saturday added 'Chhatrapati' prefix to it.

Published: 16th July 2022 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra on Saturday gave a cabinet approval to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively.

The decision to rename these cities was taken in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's last cabinet meeting chaired by the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 29, just before he resigned.

However, Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who were sworn in on June 30, had said the Thackeray-led dispensation's decision to rename these places was illegal as it was taken by it after the governor had asked it to prove majority in the state Legislative Assembly.

During the cabinet meeting chaired by Thackeray last month, Aurangabad was renamed as Sambhajinagar, but the Shinde government on Saturday added 'Chhatrapati' prefix to it.

At present Shinde and Fadnavis are the only two members in the cabinet as its expansion is still pending.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the minutes of the June 29 cabinet meeting (chaired by Thackeray) were approved by the new government (led by Shinde) at the cabinet meeting held on Saturday.

The minutes had come for approval before the new government, which had directed the administration to re-submit the proposal, it said.

"The fresh proposal approved by the cabinet today will be sent to the Centre, after which the renaming of both the cities will be done at the divisional, district, taluka, municipal corporation and council levels," it said.

The cabinet also approved the decision to name the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport after farmer leader D B Patil. This decision was also taken by the Thackeray-led cabinet last month.

The CMO statement said the administration was asked to submit a fresh proposal about the airport's name, which was approved on Saturday.

The Navi Mumbai airport is being developed as a greenfield airport spread over 1,160 hectares by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) under a public-private partnership.

The MVA government comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress collapsed on June 29 after Thackeray resigned as chief minister, days after Shinde raised a banner of revolt against the Sena leadership.

Shinde took oath as the chief minister the next day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Dharashiv Uddhav Thackeray Eknath Shinde Devendra Fadnavis
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp