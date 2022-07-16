STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘No dharna in Parliament’ order triggers spat

Howls of protest by the Opposition over circular issued by the Rajya Sabha secretariat; government says such directions not issued for first time.

Published: 16th July 2022

A view of the Rajya Sabha.

A view of the Rajya Sabha. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the new list of “unparliamentary” words created a buzz ahead of Parliament’s monsoon session, a direction by the Rajya Sabha secretariat banning dharnas, protest and demonstrations inside the precincts of Parliament had the Opposition breathing fire on Friday.

The Centre, however, said such directions are route and have always been in place. 

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla insisted that such notices were being issued for years and the RS secretariat, too, reiterated the same. Seeking cooperation from members, the bulletin issued by Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody said, “Members cannot use the precincts of the Parliament House for any demonstration, dharna, strike, fast or for the purpose of performing any religious ceremony.”

But the Opposition went hammer and tongs against the government. “Vishguru’s latest salvo - D(h)arna Mana Hai!” tweeted Congress chief whip in the Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh, sharing a copy of the circular.

“What a farce. The attempts to muzzle the soul of India, its democracy and its very voice will fall flat. The more useless the government, the more cowardly it is. Democracy is being mocked, by issuing such dictatorial orders. Protesting in the Parliament House Complex is a political right of the MPs which is being violated,” tweeted CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha demanded immediate withdrawal of order. “Bringing a Parliamentary Bulletin to say that we cannot hold a dharna inside the Parliament. It is an attempt to take parliamentary democracy to the grave. We demand that the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman should intervene immediately,” said Jha.

The BJP hit back saying that similar orders were issued by the UPA government in 2013 and 2014.
“Who issued circulars that there would be no dharnas in Parliament? UPA. We know Congress has a marginalised presence in Parliament but the least they can do is remember their own track record while in office. Or has it been too long?” tweeted BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya. 

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

