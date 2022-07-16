STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parliamentary board meet today to pick Vice President candidate  

The Congress has anointed Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, to reach out to all Opposition leaders to find a consensus candidate.

Published: 16th July 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP Parliamentary Board will meet on Saturday to pick its Vice- Presidential candidate. The ruling NDA’s nominee has an upper hand in the election as it enjoys a majority in the electoral college.

Sources said the BJP will also reach out to various parties to seek a consensus over the choice of the candidate. However, the leaders of Opposition parties will meet on Sunday to discuss their own Vice- Presidential candidate. 

The Congress has anointed Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, to reach out to all Opposition leaders to find a consensus candidate. The party has already made it clear that it is not fielding a candidate. With the numbers in favour of the ruling bloc, the contest will be a symbolic one.

The members of the BJP Parliamentary Board include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari and party president J P Nadda, among others. Though many names are doing the rounds for the V-P candidature, the frontrunner appears to be Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who resigned as Union Minority Affairs Minister last month.

The electoral college for picking the V-P consists of members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha members. Out of Parliament’s current strength of 780, the BJP has a clear edge as it has 394 MPs, more than the majority mark of 390.

Comments

