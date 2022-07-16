STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi inaugurates Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Modi by offering him a local 'Bundeli' stole at the inauguration ceremony at Kaitheri village in Orai tehsil of Jalaun district.

Published: 16th July 2022 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Bundelkhand Expressway(Photo | Twitter)

Bundelkhand Expressway(Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

JALAUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway, which passes through seven districts of Uttar Pradesh and has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Modi by offering him a local 'Bundeli' stole at the inauguration ceremony at Kaitheri village in Orai tehsil of Jalaun district.

Modi had laid the foundation stone for the construction of the expressway on February 29, 2020 and it has been completed in about 28 months.

It extends from NH-35 at Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district, where it merges with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

The four-lane expressway, which can be later expanded into six lanes, passes through seven districts -- Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah.

Besides improving connectivity in the region, the government expects the Bundelkhand Expressway to give a major boost to economic development and create thousands of jobs for the local people.

Work on creating an industrial corridor in Banda and Jalaun districts, next to the Expressway has already been started.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bundelkhand Expressway PM Modi Inauguration
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp