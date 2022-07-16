STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Presidential polls: Respect Droupadi Murmu, but will back Yashwanth Sinha, says AAP

Sinha is in fray for the top constitutional post of the country with Droupadi Murmu, the candidate chosen by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Published: 16th July 2022

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP will support opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential Poll, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said after a political advisory committee (PAC) meeting of the party on Saturday.

"We respect Droupadi Murmu but the AAP will support the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha," Singh said.

The meeting was attended by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Punjab MP Raghav Chadha, MLA Atishi, and other members of the PAC.

Voting for the Presidential poll will take place on Monday.

The AAP is the only non-BJP, non-Congress outfit having governments in two states -- Delhi and Punjab. It has 10 Rajya Sabha MPs from the two states including three from Delhi.

Also, the party has a total 156 MLAs including 92 in Punjab, 62 in Delhi and two in Goa.

