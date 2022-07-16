'Revadi culture': PM Modi warns against garnering votes through freebies

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Denouncing the 'politics of freebies' allegedly practised by certain political parties to garner votes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called upon the people to be cautious of them and also rid the country's political arena of the proponents of 'Revadi' (freebie) culture as it was a dangerous trend which retarded the growth.

While addressing a gathering after inaugurating 296-km long Bundelkhand Expressway, built at a cost of Rs 1,132 crore within 28 months, in Jalaun on Saturday, the PM said: "The 'Revadi culture' (freebie culture) is dangerous for the development of the country. The followers of 'Revadi culture' will never build expressways, airports and defence corridors. People, especially, the youth have to be cautious of such designs as this culture lures the youngsters by freebies and pushes their future to darkness. Together we have to remove this freebie culture from country's politics."

Crediting the development to the double engine government, Modi said neither the BJP-ruled states nor the Centre ever resorted to shortcuts of distributing freebies. "We believe in working hard to improve the future," he maintained.

Laying stress on connectivity as the basic requirement to proceed on path of development, the PM praised CM Yogi Aditayanath saying that under his leadership, UP was witnessing major transformation.

He pointed out that prior to 2017, UP was identified by two things -- bad law and order scenario and poor connectivity. "After Yogiji took over as CM, there has been a marked improvement in both. I knew if these two things would be corrected, UP will become a state that can fight all odds," said PM Modi.

Modi dedicated Bundelkhand Expressway to the “glorious legacy and pride of Bundelkhand which had been the land of warriors and patriots”. “The newly unveiled expressway will not just provide convenience to the transportation issues in the region but will also bring prosperity in and around the seven districts – Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Auraiyya, Jalaun, Mahoba, Banda, and Etawah -- linked with it,” claimed the PM. He added that Bundelkhand Expressway would reduce Chitrakoot-Delhi travel time by 3-4 hours, giving boost to industrial progress of the region which had been lying ignored as the backward in the previous dispensations.

“With this expressway, there will be an industrial boom in the region. Earlier, big cities had the first right on modern means of transport, but that's not the case anymore as this is Modi, this is Yogi. Sarkar bhi badli hai, mijaaz bhi badla hai or hum naye tareeke se aage badh rhe hai (Every corner of Uttar Pradesh is moving forward with new dreams in a new mood as this is a new government) ,” said the PM.

The expressway has been completed eight months before the designated time. The expressway, built in 28 months, is four-lane road expandable to six lanes. With the inauguration of a new expressway, the distance of 630 km between Delhi and Chitrakoot could be covered in just 6 hours.

The PM called upon the people of the country to be away from anything and everything which may hamper country's growth. "No work should be done which does not give shape to the present aspirations of the country for a bright future. We have to be cautious of everything which can hamper the growth and harm the country," said the PM.

PM Modi concluded his speech by making a fervent appeal to the people across six lakh villages of the country to organise month-long programmes till August 15 and celebrate the 75th year of India's independence to pay homage to all those freedom fighters who made immense sacrifices to win this freedom for us," he said.

