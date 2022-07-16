UP court rejects Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair's bail plea in fact-check case

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The sessions court of Lakhimpur Kheri, on Saturday, rejected the bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in a fact check case registered in 2021 tweet case. The FIR was lodged against the journalist at Mohammadi police station for promoting enmity between groups and defaming a local channel through his tweet.

Zubair was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by Lakhimpur Kheri court on Monday.

The warrant was issued against Zubair in a case dated September 18, 2021 case filed by on the basis of a complaint given by one Ashish Kumar Katiyar, a TV journalist under IPC Section 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups).

A bail hearing in the case on July 13 was postponed till Saturday after the plaintiff asked for the Hindi translation of the application which was provided to them. Application from Zubair's end was filed in English, said Zubair’s lawyer Harjeet Singh.

On Friday, a Delhi court had granted him bail in a case related to an allegedly objectionable tweet, observing that "the voice of dissent is necessary for a healthy democracy".

Meanwhile, in another development, the Hathras police have moved an application in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate seeking Zubair's remand.

