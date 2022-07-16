STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP: Two journalists of Hindi newspapers shot at by bike-borne assailants in Sonbhadra

Shyam Sunder Pandey, 38, and Vijay Shankar Pandey, 40, were targeted when they were sitting in front of a tea stall in Khaliyari market under Raipur police station area.

Published: 16th July 2022

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Two journalists of different Hindi language daily newspapers were allegedly shot at by two motorcycle-borne assailants in tribal district of Sonbhadra on Thursday night while they were sitting at a tea stall. The police claimed that both the scribes were out of danger and were undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

In a tweet shared by Sonbhadra police, the police officials informed that the two journalists Shyam Sunder Pandey, 38, and Vijay Shankar Pandey, 40, were targeted when they were sitting in front of a tea stall in Khaliyari market under Raipur police station area along with some friends at around 8:30 pm.

Shyam Sunder suffered bullet injury on his right hand while Vijay Shanker suffered an injury near the right eyebrow. Bullets brushed off causing minor injuries to both the journalists and doctors said that they were stable and out of danger, police said.

While talking to media persons, Shyam Sunder expressed ignorance about the assailants saying he was clueless as neither he nor Vijay Shanker had animosity with anyone.

However, Raipur police station SHO PP Srivastava said that per the eyewitness account, the assailants were covering their faces with a cloth and fled towards the Bihar border at some distance from the market.

He said three bullet shells were recovered from the crime scene. He said the police were further probing into the circumstances and motive behind the incidents. He said teams of police personnel were formed to trace the assailants.

