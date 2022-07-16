STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nation

Women participation in workforce should rise: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Published: 16th July 2022 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said the contribution of women in the Indian workforce should increase. He was the chief guest at the diamond jubilee celebrations of Maris Stella College, Vijayawada on Friday.

On the occasion, he released a souvenir and addressed the students on the need for women empowerment and value-based education. He expressed concern for the less number of women in the workforce in the country.

He said women should overcome hurdles, and all stakeholders must work together to achieve the goal of women empowerment. The V-P appreciated services rendered by the college. On the second day (July 16) of the celebrations, Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan will inaugurate a new block on the premises.

Provincial Sr Tresa Thomas, correspondent Sr sleeva, ex-health minister Kamineni Srinivas, MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao, MP Kesineni Nani,  former additional deputy comptroller and  auditor general  Vani Sriram, principal  secretary, Women and Child Welfare  AR Anuradha and collector Dilli Rao were also present.

