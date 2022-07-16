Women participation in workforce should rise: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said the contribution of women in the Indian workforce should increase. He was the chief guest at the diamond jubilee celebrations of Maris Stella College, Vijayawada on Friday.

On the occasion, he released a souvenir and addressed the students on the need for women empowerment and value-based education. He expressed concern for the less number of women in the workforce in the country.

He said women should overcome hurdles, and all stakeholders must work together to achieve the goal of women empowerment. The V-P appreciated services rendered by the college. On the second day (July 16) of the celebrations, Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan will inaugurate a new block on the premises.

Provincial Sr Tresa Thomas, correspondent Sr sleeva, ex-health minister Kamineni Srinivas, MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao, MP Kesineni Nani, former additional deputy comptroller and auditor general Vani Sriram, principal secretary, Women and Child Welfare AR Anuradha and collector Dilli Rao were also present.

