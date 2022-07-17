ICSE class 10 results: Four students share top spot; girls outperform boys; merit list out after two years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Sunday announced the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or class 10 results, with girls once again performing marginally better than boys.

While four students, including three girls - Hargun Kaur Matharu (Pune), Anika Gupta (Kanpur), Pushkar Tripathi (Balrampur) and Kanishka Mittal (Lucknow) – shared the top rank with a score of 99.8 per cent, the second rank was shared by as many as 34 students with a score of 99.6 per cent. Seventy-two students shared the third spot with a 99.4 per cent mark.

With an overall pass percentage of 99.97 per cent this year, girls again performed marginally better than boys as they scored a pass percentage of 99.98 per cent. Boys achieved 99.97 per cent. However, the overall pass percentage dipped slightly this year as compared to last year. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 99.98 per cent.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced a merit list after two years as results were declared on the basis of alternative assessment scheme after exams could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It feels good to be on the top of the merit list. It is a big motivation. Last year, there was no merit list due to the pandemic, I am glad this year they have come up with ranks," Matharu said.

Similarly, Kanishka Mittal said the experiment with two semesters will impact her overall performance but is glad that the results proved "otherwise".

The second rank holders are Ved Raj (Chaibasa), Sandhya S (Bengaluru), Amolika Amit Mukherjee (Mumbai), Aadya Gaur (Mumbai), Vidhi Chauhan (Pune), Vedaang Kharya (Mumbai), Sariya Khan, Raeena Kausar and Khishit Naryan (Lucknow), Abhay Lumar Singhania (Asansol), Baidurya Ghosh (Barrackpore), Kaninika Saha (Jhaljhalia), Neha (Patna), Sulagna Basack (Jamshedpur), Nihara Mariam Oommen (Bengaluru), Rahul Dutta (Bengaluru), Vidhatri BN (Bengaluru), Adi Kishore (Bengaluru), Athira SJ (Thiruvananthapuram), Shivani Omkarnath Deo (Pune), Varsha Shyam Sundar (Mumbai), Pavithra Prasad Achar (Mumbai), Ananya Pramod Nair (Mumbai), Archita Singh (Lucknow) and Tanvi Sharma (Dehradun).

A total of 2,31,063 students - 1,25,635 boys and 1,05,369 girls - appeared for the exam, while a total of 2,535 schools had presented candidates for the ICSE class 10 exams.

A total of 79,937 students emerged from the Northern region, 73,401 from East, 31,028 from West, 46,096 from South and 601 candidates appeared from foreign exam centres.

The candidates included 22 visually challenged students, of which seven have scored above 90 per cent. Similarly, of 692 candidates with learning difficulties, 78 have scored above 90 per cent in the exams.

In the region-wise category, the West and South regions registered the highest pass percentage, 99.99 per cent. In comparison, the North region scored a close 99.98 per cent, and the East region recorded 99.96 per cent.

The Delhi schools pass percentage is 99.58 per cent. The girl's pass percentage is 100 per cent, and the boys' pass percentage is 99.28 per cent, the Council said.

From Delhi, all the top three meritorious students are from The Frank Anthony Public School, New Delhi. Yashvi Jain has clinched the top position with 488 marks (97.60 per cent), followed by Aryan Garg who bagged the second position with 487 marks (97.40 per cent). Mahima Gupta and Jaisveen Kaur together finished third with 485 marks (97 per cent).

This year, the marks of both first and second semesters were given equal weightage to arrive at the final score, said Council secretary Gerry Arathoon.

“For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers,” a statement issued by the CISCE said.

The ICSE examination has been conducted in 61 written subjects, of which 20 are Indian languages, 9 are foreign languages, and one is Classical.

As many as 12,980 Scheduled Caste candidates took the examination, achieving a pass percentage of 99.97 per cent. While 7975 Scheduled Tribe candidates took the test, achieving a pass percentage of 99.94 per cent. In Other Backward Classes candidates, 49731 students took the examination with a pass percentage of 99.99 per cent, the Council said.

The students who appeared from the foreign centres scored 99.50 per cent.

Students who could not pass class 10 will have one more chance. Students can take 2023 final year exams and those of that year under the repeater category. However, if students fail to pass that year too, there will not be any further chances. In 2023, CISCE will go back to the annual final exams.

The Council has also made provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through its website www.cisce.org.

A rechecking fee of Rs 1000 per paper will be applicable. The rescheduling will only be allowed for semester two exams this time as for semester one exams; the facility was provided earlier. The rechecking will be available from July 17 to July 23.

The students who did not appear for either semester one or two examinations will be marked absent. CISCE will not declare their results.

The Council conducted ICSE 10 Exam 2022 in two terms, just like the CBSE class 10 and 12 exams, keeping the Covid-19 pandemic in mind. Last year, the ICSE Term 1 Exam was held from November 29 to December 16. The ICSE Term 1 Results was declared with ISC Term 1 Result on February 7, 2022.

The ICSE Term 2 Exam was conducted from April 25 to May 23, 2022.

(Check results here: cisce.org, results.cisce.org, results.nic.in)

(With PTI inputs)

