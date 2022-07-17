STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India reports 49 new Covid fatalities, 20,528 cases

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With 20,528 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,37,50,599, while the active cases increased to 1,43,449, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,709 with 49 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,689 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

