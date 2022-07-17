Jaishankar to brief parties on Modi government's intervention in Sri Lanka

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will brief representatives of all political parties following appeals by the AIADMK and the DMK to the Narendra Modi government to intervene in the political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

This was confirmed here today by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Citing a July 16 office memorandum, a senior government official said that the briefing by the finance and external affairs ministries was scheduled for the evening of July 19, the second day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

The DMK and the AIADMK demanded at a meeting of political parties ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament an Indian intervention in Sri Lanka which is faced with its worst economic emergency since its independence. The DMK’s T R Baalu and the AIADMK’s M Thambudurai raised the condition of Sri Lanka’s Tamil population. The AIADMK is a coalition partner of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

While India’s position so far has been to not intervene politically in Sri Lanka, it has dispatched aid through other channels. This was evident in a Ministry of External Affairs statement last week, which said that “India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realise their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means values, established institutions and constitutional framework”.

It is clear that Jaishankar and Sitharaman will brief on their respective domains. While the External Affairs Minister will focus on India’s position, especially in the context of the political instability in Sri Lanka and the role it could play in seeing a stable regime in Colombo, Sitharaman will emphasise on the crippled economy and the extent to which New Delhi could go to pull the island nation out of the morass.

The government’s decision to brief representatives of political parties comes in the wake of the Indian High Commission to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay’s assurance to Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana on July 16. Baglay and Abetwardana’s meeting took place a day after the latter accepted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation that was sent in after his exit from the country.

