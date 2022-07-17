STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Laws are being passed without detailed deliberations and scrutiny, says Chief Justice of India

"Political opposition should not translate into hostility, which we have been sadly witnessing these days. These are not signs of a healthy democracy," Ramana said.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday said political opposition is translating into hostility which is not a sign of a healthy democracy.

He said there used to be mutual respect between the government and the opposition, which is diminishing. "Political opposition should not translate into hostility, which we have been sadly witnessing these days. These are not signs of a healthy democracy," Ramana said.

He was speaking at an event organised at the Rajasthan Assembly by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA). "There used to be mutual respect between government and opposition. Unfortunately, space for opposition is diminishing," he said.

The CJI also raised concerns over the quality of legislative performance. "Sadly, the country is witnessing a decline in the quality of legislative performance," he said, adding laws are being passed without detailed deliberations and scrutiny.

"Instead of engaging in meaningful debates for furthering democracy, politics has become acrimonious," he said.

He called for steps to address the "grave" issue of the high number of undertrial prisoners that is affecting the criminal justice system, saying there is a need to question procedures that lead to prolonged incarceration without any trial.

Out of 6.10 lakh prisoners in the country, nearly 80 per cent are undertrial prisoners, he said at an event here and lamented that in the criminal justice system, the process "is a punishment".

"In the criminal justice system, the process is a punishment. From indiscriminate arrest to difficulty in obtaining bail, the process leading to prolonged incarceration of undertrial prisoners needs urgent attention. We need a holistic plan of action to increase the efficiency of the administration of the criminal justice system," he said.

However, he said that the goal should not be limited to enabling the early release of undertrial prisoners.

"Rather, we should question procedures which lead to such prolonged incarceration in huge numbers without a trial," he said.

