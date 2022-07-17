Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: AAP wins mayor post in Singrauli, garners just 5 corporator seats in 45-member body

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated colleague Rani Agrawal on the party's maiden mayoral poll win.

Published: 17th July 2022 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

RaniAgarwalPTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rani Agarwal. (Photo | AAP Twitter)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday won the post of mayor in the Singrauli municipal polls but could garner just five seats in the 45-member body, putting a question mark on how its party functionary on the hot seat will helm matters.

While AAP's mayoral candidate Rani Agrawal defeated the BJP's Chandrapratap Vishwakarma by a margin of 9,352 votes, the saffron party and the opposition Congress are the main groups in the local body.

The BJP led with 23 seats, followed by 12 for the Congress, Independents three and Bahujan Samaj Party two.

The BJP won the mayoral elections in Burhanpur, Satna, Khandwa, Sagar and Ujjain, while the Congress won in Chhindwara.

The results brought some respite for the opposition Congress with its win in Chhindwara and leads in two other places. In the last elections, the party had failed to win even one out of the total 16 corporations in the state.

The BJP will have a strong chance of getting its candidate elected to the post of municipal corporation chairperson, who acts akin to the Assembly speaker in urban body meetings, observers said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated colleague Rani Agrawal on the party's maiden mayoral poll win.

"Many congratulations to AAP candidate Rani Agarwal ji, who won the post of Mayor in Singrauli Municipal Corporation of Madhya Pradesh, and to all the winners and workers. Work hard for the people. Now, the people in every corner of the country are liking the honest politics of work of Aam Aadmi Party," Kejriwal tweeted.

"People in every corner of the country are now liking the honest politics of work of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he added. "AAP's grand entry in Madhya Pradesh," the party tweeted, adding, "Our Mayoral candidate @AAPRaniAgrawal wins Singrauli. Congratulations to our winning councillors as well. Madhya Pradesh welcomes @ArvindKejriwal Model of Governance with open arms."

This was the first time the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP contested the civic polls in Madhya Pradesh.

Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, had recently held a roadshow in support of Agrawal.

AAP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh termed Agrawal's victory a "good sign", and said it would further strengthen the party's base in Madhya Pradesh.

"Victory of party candidates in the civic polls is not an ordinary incident. I firmly believe that this victory will further strengthen the AAP across Madhya Pradesh," he said.

"The Aam Aadmi Party is growing fast under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. AAP's poll strategist and Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Sandeep Pathak claimed that the results of the Madhya Pradesh civic polls would bring "a big change" in the country's politics.

"Municipal elections are more difficult than major elections. Madhya Pradesh elections are an indication that after Delhi and Punjab, people of other states are also looking up to the model presented by the Aam Aadmi Party," he said.

The local bodies elections in the state for 413 municipalities, including 16 nagar palika nigam, 99 nagar palika parishad and 298 nagar parishad, were held in two phases --- on July 6 and 13.

Under the first phase, polling was held in 11 municipal corporations, 36 nagar palikas and 86 nagar parishads.

The counting of votes for these elections began at 9 am on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Singrauli municipal polls AAP Madhya Pradesh Singrauli mayoral election Rani Agrawal
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp