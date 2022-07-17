Home Nation

Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely after President polls, say sources

The monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly, scheduled to begin on July 18, was postponed as the state government comprises only two members as of now- the CM and the Deputy CM.

Published: 17th July 2022

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra is likely to expand its cabinet after the Presidential polls, voting for which is scheduled to be held on Monday, sources said.

After his rebellion led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Shinde on June 30 took oath as the chief minister with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

However, no date has been announced by the BJP or the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction over the cabinet expansion.

"There is a possibility of distributing cabinet portfolios on July 20 or 21, followed by swearing-in and holding the monsoon session within the next 10 days. This would enable ministers to learn about their new ministries so that they can answer questions on the floor of the House," a senior BJP leader said on Sunday.

The BJP has 106 MLAs in the 288-member House and is expected to get more cabinet berths in the expansion, while eight ministers in the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led government who later joined Shinde, are also likely to be inducted.

The BJP leader said the party needs to strike a balance in terms of distribution of berths as only 18 months are left before the 2024 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra assembly elections.

"Once the election code of conduct comes into effect, one cannot take any crucial or policy decision. Since there will also be a code of conduct in place for the Assembly polls likely in October 2024, ministers would get very limited time (for development works)," he claimed.

Some MLAs from the Shinde faction have reportedly sought a low-key swearing-in ceremony amid heavy rains in Maharashtra, while some have demanded that a public oath-taking event be held in the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan.

