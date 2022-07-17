NEET records 95 per cent attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The medical entrance exam, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022, was held on Sunday. Over 18 lakh students registered for NEET UG and 95 percent attendance was recorded.

It was held at 3570 centres in 497 cities including 14 cities (Colombo, Kathmandu, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuwait City, Doha, Manama, Riyadh, Lagos) outside India.

There were different reactions from students to the exam. While some said this time the questions were tough, some others described it as moderately difficult.

Many took to social media to say that the chemistry exam was lengthy, while physics and biology were easy.

“The paper was relatively easy as compared to last year. Extra 20 minutes provided by NTA was really helpful," one student said.

Another student tweeted, that it was “a balanced paper.”

NEET UG 2022 was conducted as a centre-based test for applicants seeking admission to undergraduate medical and allied programmes in medical colleges.

The number of candidates within India were maximum in Jaipur (52351) and minimum in West Sikkim (105). Similarly, the number of candidates outside India were maximum in Dubai (646) and minimum in Thailand (06).

NEET 2022 is conducted for admission into several programmes other than MBBS. These courses include AYUSH courses, BDS, and BSc Nursing. Cut-off marks for MBBS courses are generally very high and only less percentage of students get admission to the programme.

NEET 2022 exam paper contains 200 questions,

Out of the 200 questions, candidates have to answer 180 questions.

Each subject will have two sections - Section A with 35 questions and Section B with 15 questions. Out of 15 questions in Section B, candidates need to answer only 10 questions.

Earlier, students had approached the courts to postpone the exam. However, the Delhi High Court had dismissed a plea filed by several aspirants seeking to postpone the competitive examination for the year 2022, saying it was totally a "misconceived" plea.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the NEET 2022 answer key and also make provisions for raising grievances against it.

