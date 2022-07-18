Home Nation

12 killed as Maharashtra-bound bus falls into Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh

The bus, belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was believed to be carrying 30 to 32 people, another official said.

Published: 18th July 2022 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 01:03 AM   |  A+A-

narmada_river

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus being lifted out after it fell into the Narmada river, in Dhar district, on July 18, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: At least 12 passengers were killed after their bus heading towards Maharashtra fell into the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Monday, a senior government official said.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said 15 people were rescued.

Twelve people had boarded the bus in Indore, he told reporters in Bhopal.

The bus, belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was believed to be carrying 30 to 32 people, another official said.

The bus broke the railing of a bridge on the National Highway No.3 (Agra-Mumbai road), situated close to Dhar and Khargone borders, and then fell into the river, he said.

The bus left from MP's Indore city in the morning and was heading to Jalgaon district in Maharashtra, MSRTC officials said.

Twelve bodies have been retrieved from the bus, MP Home Department's Additional Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Rajora told PTI.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed to the spot, he added.

After getting information, Indore Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) Pawan Kumar Sharma instructed the Khargone and Dhar collectors to rush to the spot to launch a rescue operation, officials said.

The river current was strong, Mishra said, adding that the rescue operation was on.

The ill-fated bus was from the Amalner depot in Jalgaon district, MSRTC officials said.

The bus departed from Indore city around 7.30 am and was going to Amalner, they said.

Officials concerned from Jalgaon rushed to the accident spot.

The MSRTC officials said they were in touch with the local administration which was conducting the search and rescue work at the spot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
narmada river Dhar Accident Dhar Bus Accident Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation MSRTC
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp