Home Nation

After flood, Assam battles Japanese Encephalitis, 27 lives lost in 15 days

At least 16 people have died of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome or AES this year. On July 16, nine cases and four deaths were reported in Jorhat district.

Published: 18th July 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Assam floods

Villagers wade through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Hojai district of Assam. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  After floods, Assam is now battling an outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis (JE). At least 27 people have died of JE from July 1-16 this year, according to the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam. Altogether 169 cases have been reported during the period.

At least 16 people have died of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome or AES this year. On July 16, nine cases and four deaths were reported in Jorhat district.

Three cases were reported from Golaghat, two each in Sivasagar and Sonitpur and one each in Goalpara and Kokrajhar.

The state health department has directed all districts to set up rapid response teams and take steps to curb the outbreak of the disease.

Health teams across the state have been instructed to intensify monitoring.

“The tests for JE are available free of cost in all district hospitals and government medical colleges and hospitals,” the NHM said. Both JE and AES are mosquito-borne diseases.

In 2018, JE and AES killed 277 people in Assam. The numbers of deaths in 2019, 2020 and 2021 were 514, 147 and 131, respectively. 

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam improved as no major river was flowing above the danger mark on Sunday, though about 90,000 people continued to be affected.

WATCH VIDEO

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Japanese Encephalitis National Health Mission Assam rains Assam floods
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp