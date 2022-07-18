Home Nation

Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair seeks urgent hearing in SC on his plea against FIRs

The court took note of the submissions of Zubair's lawyer Vrinda Grover that the petitioner, a fact checker and journalist, has been facing a slew of FIRs and his plea needed an urgent hearing.

Published: 18th July 2022 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair on Monday sought an urgent listing of his plea in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of FIRs lodged against him in several districts of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious feelings.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of Zubair's lawyer Vrinda Grover that the petitioner, a fact checker and journalist, has been facing a slew of FIRs and his plea needed an urgent hearing.

“List it before Justice DY Chandrachud.

You can mention before that bench,” said the bench.

The fresh plea of Zubair has also challenged the constitution of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the six cases.

The plea said all the six FIRs filed in Uttar Pradesh which have been transferred to the SIT for investigation is the subject matter of the FIR which is being probed by the Delhi Police special cell.

Separate FIRs have been lodged against Zubair in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Hathras districts on charges of allegedly hurting religious feelings, making sarcastic remarks on news anchors, disrespecting Hindu gods, and inflammatory posts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohd Zubair Alt News Supreme Court
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp