Anil Deshmukh corruption case: CBI questions 2 former Mumbai police chiefs

Former Mumbai police commissioners Sanjay Pandey is also facing investigation in a case of illegal phone tapping of some NSE employees.

Published: 18th July 2022 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has questioned former Mumbai police commissioners Sanjay Pandey and Param Bir Singh in connection with a corruption case against Maharashtra ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh, officials said.

Pandey is also facing investigation in a case of illegal phone tapping of some NSE employees.

The agency has booked Deshmukh and unidentified others under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and section of the Prevention of Corruption Act for alleged "attempt to obtain undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance of public duty" on a complaint of Singh.

