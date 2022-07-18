Home Nation

Army captain, junior commissioned officer killed in accidental blast in Poonch

The Army personnel were on duty when the incident took place in the Mendhar sector of Poonch late on Sunday night, an Army PRO here said.

Published: 18th July 2022 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmir lockdown

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: An army captain and a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were killed in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Monday.

The blast occurred when the Indian army troops were performing their duties in Mendhar sector late Sunday night, PRO Defence Jammu Lt Col Devender Anand said.

It resulted in injuries to Captain Anand and JCO Naib Subedar Bhagwan Singh.

Though they were immediately evacuated by helicopter to Command Hospital in Udhampur, they succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said.

Captain Anand hails from Champa Nagar area in Bihar's Bhagalpur district and Naib Subedar Bhagwan Singh is from Pokhar Bhitta village in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army Poonch blast
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp