Home Nation

'BJP destroyed world's fastest growing economy': Rahul Gandhi hits out at Modi government

He said this while sharing a graph on Twitter showing how commodities like curd, paneer, rice, wheat, barley, jaggery and honey are being taxed now.

Published: 18th July 2022 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the ruling BJP at the Centre BJP over high taxes and unemployment, accusing it of destroying the world's fastest growing economy.

He said this while sharing a graph on Twitter showing how commodities like curd, paneer, rice, wheat, barley, jaggery and honey are being taxed now.

There was no tax on these items of mass consumption earlier.

"High taxes, No jobs. BJP's masterclass on how to destroy what was once one of the world's fastest-growing economies," Gandhi said on Twitter.

He also shared how hospital rooms for which Rs 5,000 is charged will be taxed at 5 per cent and hotel rooms below Rs 1,000 will be taxed at 12 per cent under the GST regime.

Gandhi also said the GST on solar water heaters has been increased from 5 per cent to 12 per cent and on LED lamps and lights, from 12 per cent to 18 per cent.

The Congress party has attacked the government for increasing GST rates on essential items used by the public.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress BJP PM Modi
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp