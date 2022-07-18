Home Nation

Court extends ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishnan's custody in phone tapping matter

Special Judge passed the order on a plea by Enforcement Directorate after she was produced before the court on the expiry of her earlier ED custody. She would now be produced in court on July 22.

Published: 18th July 2022 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday extended by four days the custodial interrogation of former NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishnan in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of employees of the stock exchange.

Special Judge Sunaina Sharma passed the order on a plea by Enforcement Directorate (ED) after she was produced before the court on the expiry of her earlier ED custody. She would now be produced in court on July 22.

In its application moved by Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta, the agency sought 5-day more custody of the accused, saying she further needed to be quizzed.

The agency said that during her four-day custody to ED granted earlier, the accused was confronted with three persons and several documents. ED arrested the accused on July 14 after conducting her interrogation.

The agency had taken permission from the court where she was produced from jail on an order passed by the judge earlier to interrogate her.

Later, the ED arrested Ramakrishnan on the ground of non-cooperation and again produced her before the court and urged for her nine-day custodial interrogation. The court, however, had granted her four-day custody to the agency.

Ramakrishnan was arrested by the CBI in a separate case and was currently in judicial custody.

