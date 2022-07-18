Home Nation

Deeply saddened by loss of lives in Madhya Pradesh bus accident: Kovind

At least 12 passengers were killed after their bus heading towards Maharashtra fell into the Narmada river in Dhar district on Monday.

Published: 18th July 2022 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

"Deeply saddened due to loss of (lives) of many passengers in the bus accident in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery," Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

