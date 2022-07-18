Home Nation

Madras High Court orders early completion of enquiry against Cuddalore doctor

The final orders on merits shall be passed within three months, said Justice Abdul Quddhose while disposing of a writ petition, recently.

Published: 18th July 2022

Madras High Court

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu to complete an enquiry against a local doctor for her alleged violation of the Pre-Conception, PreNatal Diagnostics Techniques Act and the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.

In his writ petition, S Ameen alleged a woman doctor of a private hospital has been indulging in illegal and unlawful activities by carrying out medical termination of pregnancy to various people in and around Cuddalore town not adhering to the provisions of the Pre-Conception and PreNatal Diagnostics Techniques Act and Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.

When the matter came up before Justice Quddhose, the Special Government Pleader submitted that enquiry proceedings had been initiated against her and the same was going on.

He prayed for three months' time to complete the same. The counsel for the petitioner was also satisfied with the submission.

