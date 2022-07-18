NDA comes down heavily on Tejashwi over 'statue' remark on Droupadi Murmu

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: BJP and its ally JD-U on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for indirectly comparing NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu with a statue.

Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday commented on Murmu and said the Rashtrapati Bhavan does not need a “statue”. RJD has announced its support to Opposition presidential nominee Yashwant Sinha.

Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai said that Tejashwi had shown disrespect to the entire tribal community and women.

“Entire country knows and even Tejashwi Ji should be aware that Droupadi Murmu who came from a very poor and backward tribal community of Odisha reached at this position (of being declared NDA presidential candidate) by holding various positions in her public life and also by serving common people,” he said.

“Tejashwi doesn’t have any feeling for the poor, backward, oppressed people as he has entered politics by inheriting family legacy,” he said. BJP national general secretary of OBC Morcha Nikhil Anand said, “It’s silly on part of Tejashwi Yadav to call Droupadi Murmu ji as Murti (statue). The future President of India has come up in life facing turmoil, agony and pain. She has struggled hard to study, work and earn livelihood and create a space for herself in the socio-political arena without any family support.”

“Droupadi Murmu ji is the symbol of subaltern and women emancipation. The ‘fumble’ master Tejashwi Yadav must apologise for his silly and shameful comment on the future President of India. It shows the mediocre, illiterate, medieval era mindset of RJD,” he added.

Without naming former chief minister Rabri Devi, JD-U spokesperson Arvind Nishad said, “Tejashwi should look at his own home before commenting on others. NDA is going to fulfill the dream of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia by making Murmu next President.”

