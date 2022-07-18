Home Nation

No shortage of NCERT textbooks, over 4 crore books distributed for 2022-23 academic session: MoE

"The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has informed that there is no reported shortage of textbooks in the country."

Published: 18th July 2022 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There is no shortage of NCERT textbooks and over four crore textbooks have already been distributed across the country for the 2022-23 academic session, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi in response to a written question.

"The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has informed that there is no reported shortage of textbooks in the country."

"They have informed that 4.25 crore textbooks for the academic Session 2022-23 have already been distributed through 950 empanelled vendors all over the nation," the minister said.

"Besides, NCERT textbooks are also distributed through its sales counters located at NCERT Headquarter, its Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) at Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru and Shillong and its regional centers at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Kolkata and Guwahati.

"Online orders for procurement of NCERT textbooks can also be placed through NCERT web portal," she said.

The minister said the online ordered textbooks are supplied at the doorstep of the customer with the help of Indian Postal Services.

"All the NCERT textbooks are also made available for free download in PDF form through its digital platforms such as E-Pathshala, E-Pub, etc to facilitate the students across the country," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCERT Lok Sabha
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp