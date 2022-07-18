Home Nation

Opposition flays Modi for skipping all-party meet before monsoon session; BJP hits back

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told the media that the PM should have attended the All-Party meeting but he absented citing a reason of him being in busy schedule.

Published: 18th July 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 09:38 AM

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The main Opposition party Congress took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his absence from the all-party meeting that was called by the government on Sunday ahead of the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Taking a dig on PM Modi, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told the media that the PM should have attended the All-Party meeting but he absented citing a reason of him being in busy schedule.

He also said that the BJP has nominated Jagdeep Dhankhar for making a political gain in the Jat votes in Rajasthan election.

Jairam Ramesh also raised the issue of PM not attending the All-Party meeting.

He termed it “unfortunate” but reacting over Jairam Ramesh, Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said that the PM had not been attending the all-party meeting before 2014.

“Can he tell us how many times Dr Manmohan Singh ji had attended the all-party meeting?” he quipped before the media.

He further added that 32 bills would be presented in this session of parliament starting from Monday.

“And 14 bills are almost ready and we will not pass the bills without discussion and deliberations”, he claimed.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh represented the union government along with deputy leader of the Lok Sabha, his cabinet colleague and BJP’s leader in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Jairam Ramesh from the Congress Party, TR Baalu and Tiruchi Siva from DMK, Sudeep Bandhopadhayaa from TMC and NCP’s Sharad Pawar prominent among other leaders who attended the meeting.

BJD’s Pinaki Misra, YSRCP’s Vijaysai Reddy and Midhun Reddy, RJD’s AD Singh and Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut were also present in the meeting. 

NDA allies huddle on eve of Prez election 

NEW DELHI: A day before the presidential election, leaders of NDA allies, including the LJP (Ram Vilas faction) attended the NDA meeting, which was attended by BJP national president J P Nadda Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Bhupendra Yadav, Hema Malini and others.

