Home Nation

People hurt when they needed relief: Varun Gandhi on GST on pre-packaged food items

A 5 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) has kicked in on pre-packaged and labelled food items such as cereals, pulses and flour weighing less than 25 kg.

Published: 18th July 2022 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Varun Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Monday criticised imposing GST on packaged food items such as milk, curd and rice, saying this will hurt people already struggling with "record-breaking unemployment".

A 5 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) has kicked in on pre-packaged and labelled food items such as cereals, pulses and flour weighing less than 25 kg.

The Union Finance Ministry issued a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the levy of the GST on items ranging from cereals and pulses to curd, butter and 'lassi'.

Gandhi tweeted, "This decision taken amid record-breaking unemployment will put more financial burden on the middle class families, especially struggling youngsters living in rented houses. We are hurting them at a time when they needed relief."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Gandhi BJP
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp