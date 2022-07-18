Preparations begin for Assembly polls in J&K as delimitation exercise ends

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The election machinery is getting ready for conducting the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The first-level checking (FLC) of EVMs and VVPATs will be held at a workshop here later this month.

According to officials, the deputy commissioners of all the 10 districts of the Valley and a team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will participate in the workshop.

“The preparations for the Assembly elections are underway. However, the final dates for the conduct of the polls will be decided by the ECI,” an official told a news agency.

The Assembly elections in the UT will be conducted this year after the process of delimitation and electoral roll revision is completed.

The Election Commission began the process of electoral rolls revision in the union territory last month, after the completion of delimitation exercise by the Delimitation Commission, which was formed in March 2020 for redrawing the Assembly and parliamentary constituencies after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories on Aug. 5, 2109.

Of the 90 Assembly seats in J&K, Kashmir and Jammu will have 47 and 43 seats, respectively. The Assembly seats in J&K had increased from 83 to 90 after the revocation of Article 370.

Political parties hope that the first Assembly elections in J&K UT will be held by October-November. Jammu and Kashmir has been under central rule since June 2018 after the collapse of the PDP-BJP coalition government.

