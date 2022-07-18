Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid Congress' ruckus over Agnipath, inflation, GST

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday following sloganeering and disruption by Congress MPs over issues like price rise and GST.

Earlier, several newly elected members of the upper House took oath.

As Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was making some observations, several Congress members trooped into the Well of the House and started raising slogans.

"As some people have come determined not to allow the House to function and also enable members to go and vote in the Presidential election, I am adjourning the House for the day," the Chairman said as he adjourned the proceedings.

The House paid homage to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, ex UAE president Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and former Kenayan president Mwai Kibaki.

Obituaries were also paid to former members Kishore Kumar Mohanty, Robert Kharshiing, K K Veerappan and santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma.

Congress member Deepender Hooda has moved a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, demanding a discussion on the Agnipath scheme after setting aside all other business of the House.

He sought a discussion on the Agnipath scheme, which he alleged has been "implemented across the country by the government unilaterally without any prior discussion and deliberation".

Another Congress member, Shaktisinh Gohil, also moved an adjournment notice demanding immediate withdrawal of the scheme and saying that it is not good for the country's national security.

He claimed that the youth are agitated over the scheme and have been protesting against it.

Similarly, in the Lok Sabha, Congress member Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment notice on the rise in prices of domestic LPG prices to Rs 1,053 per cylinder.

He has demanded that the government bring down the prices of domestic LPG to levels of 2014 and subsidies be provided to the beneficiaries of government schemes.

"The government should come forward to reduce the price of domestic cylinders and petroleum products in the country to ensure a standardised price at least for a year," Tagore said in his adjournment notice.

Congress MP KC Venugopal moved a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss inflation and the recent increase in GST of some essential commodities.

"I hereby give a notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for July 18, 2022. The record-breaking inflation in the country has worsened the situation of the common people amid a huge increase in the process of essential commodities including pulses, edible oils, LPG, petrol, diesel coupled with the recent increase in GST of many other essential commodities," the notice reads.

The centre has decided to hike GST on essential items from today.

Pre-packaged and labelled pulses, and cereals like rice, wheat, and flour (atta) will now attract GST at the rate of 5 per cent when branded and packed in a unit container.

Other items such as curd, lassi, and puffed rice too would attract GST at the rate of 5 per cent when pre-packaged and labelled.

The decision to hike GST on these items were taken in the recently held 47th GST Council meeting in Chandigarh.

It is also clarified that a single package of these items [cereals, pulses, flour) containing a quantity of more than 25 Kg or 25 litre would not fall in the category of a pre-packaged and labelled commodity for the purposes of GST and would therefore not attract GST.

Other items that will be dearer are printing, writing or drawing ink, knives with cutting blades, paper knives, pencil sharpeners and blades, spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, and cake-servers. These items would now attract 18 per cent instead of 12 per cent.

LED lamps and solar water heaters too will attract 18 per cent tax.

Further, Tetra Pak (or aseptic packaging paper) used for packaging liquid beverages or dairy products will now attract 18 per cent GST instead of 12 per cent. Cut and Polished diamonds will be taxed at 1.5 per cent compared to 0.25 per cent earlier.

Also, hotel accommodation rates up to Rs 1000 per day will now be now taxed at 12 per cent,

On the other hand, tax on transport of goods and passengers by ropeways would decline to 5 per cent from 18 per cent.

Renting of truck/goods carriage where the cost of fuel is included will be cheaper as the tax is reduced to 12 per cent instead of 18 per cent.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) floor leader in Rajya Sabha, Elamaram Kareem also gave notice under rule 267 to suspend business and discuss the issue of price rise and imposition of 5 per cent GST on essential items.

Meanwhile, the Monsoon session of the Lok Sabha began on Monday with obituary references and new members taking oath, and was then adjourned till 2 pm so members could vote in the presidential poll.

As the House met for the first time in the Monsoon session of Parliament, three MPs, including veteran Bollywood actor and Trinamool Congress' Shatrughan Sinha, took oath as member of the Lok Sabha.

Speaker Om Birla then read out obituary references to three foreign leaders, including former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe, and eight former members who passed away recently.

Birla said elections in India are celebrated as a festival.

And since the election to the president was underway, it should also be celebrated, he said.

Members should participate in the festival, the speaker said, and declared the House adjourned till 2 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were among those present in the House.

(With ANI Inputs)

