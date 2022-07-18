Home Nation

Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife

The accused has been identified as Prabin Rai (32), an Indian Reserve Battalion personnel posted in Delhi.

Published: 18th July 2022 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 11:54 PM

gun

(Representational Image)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old Sikkim policeman deployed at the Haiderpur water treatment plant here shot dead his three colleagues on Monday alleging they made offensive comments about his wife, officials said.

The accused, Lance Naik Prabin Rai, who surrendered soon afterwards, and the three deceased were Sikkim Police personnel deployed at the plant for its security as part of the Indian Reserve Battalion, the officials said.

Around 2.30 pm, Rai went inside their resident quarters and targeted four of his colleagues. He fired around seven-eight rounds using his INSAS rifle.

Two of the three deceased were found lying in a pool of blood inside their room while the third person was found lying in the bathroom, a senior officer of Delhi Police said.

The accused was going to shoot another policeman but he managed to escape from a back-window, he said.

The senior official said they received a PCR call at the KNK Marg police station at around 3 pm about the firing.

"After reaching the spot, it was found that three persons belonging to Sikkim Police had been shot, of which two had died on the spot and one was critically wounded and transferred to BSA hospital where he was declared brought dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

He said the accused surrendered at the Samaypur Badli police station after the incident.

In a statement, police said the three deceased personnel were: Commander Pinto Namgyal Bhutia (batch 2012, same as the accused), and constables Indra Lal Chhetri and Dhanhang Subba (both of 2013 batch).

The statement said while Bhutia and Chhetri died on the spot, Subba was declared brought dead at the hospital.

According to Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Dependra Pathak, Rai told the police during initial investigation that his three colleagues caused him mental harassment by saying "untoward things" about his wife.

The accused also revealed that he joined 10 days back and during this period, his colleagues would pass remarks against his wife, police said.

He told police that there was a marital discord and his colleagues were taking advantage of it, they said.

"On Monday afternoon, he again called his wife but she apparently didn't pick up. The colleagues started making fun about it and teased him. This enraged him. After some time, he picked up his rifle and started shooting," another Delhi Police officer said.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay condoled the deaths. In a Facebook post, he said, “I am shocked and saddened to know that three IRB Jawans, namely LNK Pintso Namgyal Bhutia, CT/IR Indra Lal Chettri, and CT/IR Dhan Hang Subba were shot dead by LNK Prabin Rai ‘B’ at Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant, Rohini, New Delhi. The accused has surrendered before the law and is currently under police custody.”

ALSO READBack-to-back shifts, lack of loos take a toll on cops

(With online desk inputs)

