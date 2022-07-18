Translators on demand as ED ‘breaks’ language barrier to crack global cases

Sumit Kumar Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Language barrier often becomes a major hurdle to investigators, with organised crime increasingly becoming global.

In order to tackle the challenge, investigative agencies are now seeking professional help.

For example, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has decided to set up a mechanism to ensure that it can get translated documents written in different Indian and foreign languages into English and vice-versa on time.

At present, the ED is taking translation service as and when required.

From Albania to Antigua to Spain, the agency is looking to get documents translated from 56 foreign languages into English and vice-versa.

Similarly, it is also looking for documents translated from eight Indian languages Malayalam, Tamil, Telegu, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi and Kannar — into English and vice-versa.

“The agency is looking for translation of letters, documents, FIR, diaries, reports from different Indian and foreign languages to English within a stipulated timeframe. In exceptional cases, documents may be required to be translated within one-two days,” according to ED officials.

Law enforcement agencies have started facing language problems following the expansion of organized crime syndicates. A senior IPS officer said, “Today illicit goods are sourced from one continent, trafficked across to another and marketed in a third.”

The government is bringing a legislation Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA) wherein law enforcement agencies can collaborate with foreign agencies.

The FEOA has been enacted to deter economic offenders from evading Indian laws by staying outside the jurisdiction of Indian courts.

The law gives the ED mandate to attach the properties of fugitive economic offenders who have escaped from India.

According to last year report, as on November 30, 2021, the ED has filed applications under the FEOA against 14 people, out of which nine have been declared as “Fugitive Economic Offenders” by courts. Properties worth `427.67 crore have been confiscated.

In a reply in Lok Sabha in 2020, minister S P Shukla said that 72 Indians charged with financial irregularities have been living abroad. The list includes names like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Lalit Modi.

To bring them back, the centre needs to abide by extradition rules. In most cases, the help of the International Police (Interpol) is sought.

