UP sanitation worker sacked for carrying photos of Modi, Yogi in garbage cart

A show-cause notice was also issued to the sanitary inspector and sanitary supervisor for not briefing the worker about the photographs of dignitaries and public representatives.

Published: 18th July 2022 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 09:54 PM   |  A+A-

The sanitation worker said he was innocent as he was illiterate and failed to identify the photographs. (Photo | Google)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A contractual sanitation worker got the shock of his life when his services were terminated for purportedly carrying photos of PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and former President of India late APJ Abdul Kalam in the garbage trolley in Mathura on Sunday.

While a probe was ordered into the incident, a show-cause notice was also issued to the sanitary inspector and sanitary supervisor for not briefing the worker about the photographs of dignitaries and public representatives.

According to a senior municipal officer, sanitation worker Bobby, 40, said in his representation to the municipal corporation, that he was innocent as he was illiterate and failed to identify the photographs.

According to Mathura’s Municipal Commissioner Anunaya Jha, a probe committee was set up to look into the matter and submit its report in 48 hours. A final decision on the issue would be taken on the basis of probe committee report, said the officer.

According to the official, Bobby was carrying garbage in a trolley after collecting it from a garbage collection centre. In the trash can, there were photographs of the PM and CM. On the way, Bobby was intercepted by two passers-by who made a video in which the sanitation worker was seen carrying the garbage with photographs of the PM and CM. The photographs were removed from the trash and Bobby left the spot. The video went viral on social media.

As per an official of Mathura Municipal Corporation, the contract of sanitation worker was terminated because the PM and CM photos were clearly identifiable. His representation was under consideration and the final decision would be taken after probe committee’s report.

