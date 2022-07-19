'3.92 lakh Indians renounced citizenship in last three years': Centre

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Over 3.92 lakh Indians gave up their citizenship in the last three years and 1.70 lakh of them, the highest, took up American citizenship, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that according to details provided by the Ministry of External Affairs, individuals renounced Indian citizenship for reasons personal to them and took citizenship in over 120 countries.

A total of 3,92,643 Indians gave up their citizenship in 2019, 2020 and 2021, he said in a written reply to a question.

Of these, 1,70,795 people took up American citizenship, 64,071 took up citizenship in Canada, 58,391 in Australia, 35,435 in the United Kingdom, 12,131 in Italy, 8,882 in New Zealand, 7,046 in Singapore, 6,690 in Germany, 3,754 in Sweden and 48 in Pakistan, among others, PTI reports.

According to an ANI report, a total of 1,63,370 Indians relinquished Indian Citizenship last year and received citizenship from other countries, a trend noted highest since 2019.

The number of Indians who relinquished Indian Citizenship in 2019 and 2020 are 1,44,017 and 85,256 respectively.

A maximum of 78,284 Indians relinquished Indian Citizenship and received citizenship of the USA followed by 23,533 who took citizenship in Australia; 21,597 in Canada; and 14,637 in the UK in 2021.

Nityanand Rai replied to a query of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Haji Fazlur Rehman who asked whether the Minister of Home Affairs will be pleased to state the details and the number of persons who have renounced Indian citizenship till the current year since 2019.

The Minister cited details provided by the Ministry of External Affairs in respect of the number of Indians, who renounced Indian citizenship and the countries from which they have received citizenship.

Asked about the reasons given by these persons for renouncing Indian citizenship, Rai said "individuals renounced Indian citizenship for reasons personal to them".

The data provided by the Minister mentions that there are 103 countries where Indians relinquished Indian citizenship.

Those countries included Angola, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, United Kingdom, Ethiopia, Fiji, Finland, France Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Laos, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Philippines, Poland and Portugal.

Qatar, Ireland, Reunion Island, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, USA, Venezuela, Zambia and Zimbabwe are among other countries.

