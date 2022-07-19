Home Nation

52 heritage sites spruced up with donation money

According to a statement by Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy in the Lok Sabha on Monday, a large sum was allocated for tourist facilities at Sun Temple (Odisha) and Khajuraho Temple (MP). 

NEW DELHI: Sponsorships and donations from public sector undertakings (PSUs) or corporates to the National Culture Fund have helped 52 projects pertaining to the preservation and promotion of tangible and intangible heritage in the last 26 years. 

In the last three years, several tourist infrastructure development projects at heritage sites, including the upgrade of museums, illumination, restoration and conservation, have been carried out in various states for which Rs 46 crore were allocated from the Fund. 

The funds received from Indian Oil Corporation, India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd, National Thermal Power Corporation, Sony India, Infosys Foundation and other institutions were used to spruce up facilities at Ashoka Pillar (Bihar), restorative of a baoli (step well) in Bateshwar (MP), illumination at  Red Fort, Qutub Minar and Purana Qila in Delhi) and upgrade of lights at Sarnath, UP, during 2019-2022. 

