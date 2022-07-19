Agnipath scheme: Tejashwi slams Centre on caste certificate requirement; Rajnath hits back

By Online Desk

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has slammed the Narendra Modi government for asking the caste certificate in the recruitment of Agniveers in the defence forces, prompting a swift rebuttal from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who rejected the charge as "a rumour".

Tejashwi Yadav also attacked the RSS, and said, "The Centre was asking castes of Agniveers to categorise them and the RSS, which is the largest casteist organisation, would sack them on the basis of caste.

"Jaat Na Pucho Sadhu Ki Lekin Jaat Pucho Fauji Ki (Don't ask the caste of a saint but ask the caste of an armed personnel)," Tejashwi said in a tweet.

ALSO READ: SC transfers PILs pending before it, other high courts against Agnipath to Delhi HC

"The BJP government is staying away from the caste-based census. Even in Bihar, the state government is conducting a caste-based census on its own expenses after the centre refused to conduct it. Now, the same central government is asking the caste of Agniveers (Armed personnel) who are ready to sacrifice their lives for the country. They are asking the caste of Agniveers so that RSS could sack them from the job," Tejashwi said.

Dismissing the allegation, Rajnath Singh told reporters in the Parliament complex, "I want to make it clear, this is a rumour. The (recruitment) system which was in place before Independence is being continued and there is no change to this."

#WATCH | "It's just a rumour. Earlier system, existing since pre-independence era, is going on. No change has been made. Old system is being continued," says Defence Min Rajnath Singh on Opposition's allegations that caste & religion certificates being asked for Agnipath scheme. pic.twitter.com/gtBJAtaSvP — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

Earlier on Monday, Janata Dal (United) parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha raised the same question.

Kushwaha said, "I am surprised with the caste certificate required during recruitment of Agniveer in the defence forces. There is no provision of reservation in Agnipath and Agniveer schemes then why are they demanding caste certificates?"

"The Centre should give clarification on it," he said. Kushwaha gave the reference to the E column of joinindianarmy.nic.in, which mentions about the caste certificate. The candidates would require caste certificates with a photograph issued by Tehsildar and district magistrate.

In the F column, there is a provision of religion certificate as well. The certificate should be issued from the Tehsildar or SDM office.

(With inputs from IANS)

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has slammed the Narendra Modi government for asking the caste certificate in the recruitment of Agniveers in the defence forces, prompting a swift rebuttal from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who rejected the charge as "a rumour". Tejashwi Yadav also attacked the RSS, and said, "The Centre was asking castes of Agniveers to categorise them and the RSS, which is the largest casteist organisation, would sack them on the basis of caste. "Jaat Na Pucho Sadhu Ki Lekin Jaat Pucho Fauji Ki (Don't ask the caste of a saint but ask the caste of an armed personnel)," Tejashwi said in a tweet. ALSO READ: SC transfers PILs pending before it, other high courts against Agnipath to Delhi HC "The BJP government is staying away from the caste-based census. Even in Bihar, the state government is conducting a caste-based census on its own expenses after the centre refused to conduct it. Now, the same central government is asking the caste of Agniveers (Armed personnel) who are ready to sacrifice their lives for the country. They are asking the caste of Agniveers so that RSS could sack them from the job," Tejashwi said. Dismissing the allegation, Rajnath Singh told reporters in the Parliament complex, "I want to make it clear, this is a rumour. The (recruitment) system which was in place before Independence is being continued and there is no change to this." #WATCH | "It's just a rumour. Earlier system, existing since pre-independence era, is going on. No change has been made. Old system is being continued," says Defence Min Rajnath Singh on Opposition's allegations that caste & religion certificates being asked for Agnipath scheme. pic.twitter.com/gtBJAtaSvP — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022 Earlier on Monday, Janata Dal (United) parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha raised the same question. Kushwaha said, "I am surprised with the caste certificate required during recruitment of Agniveer in the defence forces. There is no provision of reservation in Agnipath and Agniveer schemes then why are they demanding caste certificates?" "The Centre should give clarification on it," he said. Kushwaha gave the reference to the E column of joinindianarmy.nic.in, which mentions about the caste certificate. The candidates would require caste certificates with a photograph issued by Tehsildar and district magistrate. In the F column, there is a provision of religion certificate as well. The certificate should be issued from the Tehsildar or SDM office. (With inputs from IANS)