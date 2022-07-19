Army orders CoA after captain and JCO killed in accidental blast at LoC

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Army has ordered a Court of Inquiry after an Army captain and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were killed and others were injured in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of border district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday night.

An official said the blast took place when an Army team was patrolling along the LoC. The injured were rushed to Command Hospital in Udhampur by helicopter.

The deceased have been identified as Captain Anand from Bhagalpur in Bihar and Naib Subedar Bhagwan Singh from Ambedkar Nagar in UP.

They died of injuries at the hospital. Some other soldiers are admitted to hospital and their condition is stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, an official statement said that the General Officer Commanding and all ranks of the White Knight Corps honoured the brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice while performing their duties.

Meanwhile, in another development in the Kashmir Valley, security forces on Monday busted a suspected terror hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district and seized ammunition and explosives, officials said.

A joint search operation by the Rashtriya Rifles and the police was launched in the heights of the Buzla-Khari belt in Banihal which led to the uncovering of the hideout in Hadwagan-Sernihal forest, they said.

The forces seized a fragmentation grenade, 35 rounds of AK rifle, seven Pike rounds, two magazines, seven pistol rounds, two tiffin boxes, a kerosene stove, a radio set, one UBGL, utensils, 1 kg of an explosive-like material in polythene, 2 kg of explosive materials in steel container, a cassette player, IED equipment with wire and a pouch, the officials said. All the ammunition were rusted and appeared very old, they said.

New outfit demands statehood for Jammu

SRINAGAR: With the Kashmir-based parties likely to focus their election campaign around Article 370 restoration, a newly floated political party in Jammu — Ikkjut Jammu — has demanded separate state for Jammu and launched a movement for granting of statehood to Jammu region.

SRINAGAR: The Army has ordered a Court of Inquiry after an Army captain and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were killed and others were injured in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of border district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday night. An official said the blast took place when an Army team was patrolling along the LoC. The injured were rushed to Command Hospital in Udhampur by helicopter. The deceased have been identified as Captain Anand from Bhagalpur in Bihar and Naib Subedar Bhagwan Singh from Ambedkar Nagar in UP. They died of injuries at the hospital. Some other soldiers are admitted to hospital and their condition is stated to be critical. Meanwhile, an official statement said that the General Officer Commanding and all ranks of the White Knight Corps honoured the brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice while performing their duties. Meanwhile, in another development in the Kashmir Valley, security forces on Monday busted a suspected terror hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district and seized ammunition and explosives, officials said. A joint search operation by the Rashtriya Rifles and the police was launched in the heights of the Buzla-Khari belt in Banihal which led to the uncovering of the hideout in Hadwagan-Sernihal forest, they said. The forces seized a fragmentation grenade, 35 rounds of AK rifle, seven Pike rounds, two magazines, seven pistol rounds, two tiffin boxes, a kerosene stove, a radio set, one UBGL, utensils, 1 kg of an explosive-like material in polythene, 2 kg of explosive materials in steel container, a cassette player, IED equipment with wire and a pouch, the officials said. All the ammunition were rusted and appeared very old, they said. New outfit demands statehood for Jammu SRINAGAR: With the Kashmir-based parties likely to focus their election campaign around Article 370 restoration, a newly floated political party in Jammu — Ikkjut Jammu — has demanded separate state for Jammu and launched a movement for granting of statehood to Jammu region.