Beaten up, ears slit, Assam man metes out Taliban-type punishment to minor daughter’s boyfriend

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An Assam man hit his daughter’s boyfriend and tied him up with a rope before slitting his ears, on Monday.

Chitra Gogoi, who meted out the Taliban-type punishment, had lost his cool after finding the boy in his daughter’s bedroom. However, Gogoi was arrested by the police.

The incident occurred in the Kailashpur area of Bordumsa in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district. The manner in which the man had “punished” the boy left the locals enraged.

The boy, who was found profusely bleeding, was rescued by the villagers and rushed to a hospital. He had three-four stitches on each ear and recovering, Tinsukia Superintendent of Police Debajit Deuri told TNIE on Tuesday.

“The accused told us the boy was found in his daughter’s bedroom, hiding under a bed,” the SP said and added that Gogoi later called up the police to inform them that he had caught the boy illegally entering his property and suspected him to be a thief.

“He said the boy was beaten up and hospitalised. In the meanwhile, the boy’s mother lodged a complaint with us stating that his ears have been slit. We registered a case. The accused has been arrested,” the SP said.

He also said according to the boy’s mother, he is an 18-year-old and not a minor. However, the girl is a minor, the SP added.

