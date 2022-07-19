Home Nation

Beaten up, ears slit, Assam man metes out Taliban-type punishment to minor daughter’s boyfriend

The boy, who was found profusely bleeding, was rescued by the villagers and rushed to a hospital. 

Published: 19th July 2022 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An Assam man hit his daughter’s boyfriend and tied him up with a rope before slitting his ears, on Monday.

Chitra Gogoi, who meted out the Taliban-type punishment, had lost his cool after finding the boy in his daughter’s bedroom. However, Gogoi was arrested by the police. 

The incident occurred in the Kailashpur area of Bordumsa in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district. The manner in which the man had “punished” the boy left the locals enraged.

The boy, who was found profusely bleeding, was rescued by the villagers and rushed to a hospital. He had three-four stitches on each ear and recovering, Tinsukia Superintendent of Police Debajit Deuri told TNIE on Tuesday.

“The accused told us the boy was found in his daughter’s bedroom, hiding under a bed,” the SP said and added that Gogoi later called up the police to inform them that he had caught the boy illegally entering his property and suspected him to be a thief.

“He said the boy was beaten up and hospitalised. In the meanwhile, the boy’s mother lodged a complaint with us stating that his ears have been slit. We registered a case. The accused has been arrested,” the SP said.

He also said according to the boy’s mother, he is an 18-year-old and not a minor. However, the girl is a minor, the SP added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Chitra Gogoi
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp