Home Nation

Burkha row at NEET: Washim college principal says girls could have sought permission

One of them, however, went outside to hand over her burkha to her father who "blew the issue out of proportion," the principal alleged.

Published: 19th July 2022 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

WASHIM: The Muslim candidates who were asked to remove their burkha and hijab at a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) centre here could have taken prior permission to wear them, the college principal said on Tuesday.

The parent of only one girl made it an issue, claimed G S Kubde, principal of Matoshree Shantabai Gote College where the incident took place on Monday.

Five Muslim girls were asked to remove their burkha and hijab before entering the examination hall, and after talking with the official they agreed to do so, he said.

One of them, however, went outside to hand over her burkha to her father who "blew the issue out of proportion," the principal alleged.

"All five girls appeared for the exam. They could have approached the exam centre's head for permission to wear burkha two hours before the test began," he added.

On Monday, at least two Muslim girls approached the local police, alleging that staff at the Gote college made objectionable remarks like threatening to cut the burkha if they didn't remove it.

NEET, the national entrance exam for various undergraduate medical courses, was conducted at six centres in Washim city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET Hijab
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp