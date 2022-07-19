Cancer cases, deaths steadily increasing in the country: Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cancer deaths have been steadily increasing in the country, rising from 7.33 lakh annually in 2018 to 7.70 lakh two years later in 2020, the Centre told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

In 2018, the number of deaths stood at 7,33,139, while in 2019, it went up to 7,51,517 and in 2020, the country reported 7,70,230 cancer deaths, said Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply.

She said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) cancer registry data report on the National Cancer Registry Programme Report, 2020, the estimated number of mortality of cancer cases is increasing in the country.

In another written reply, she said the estimated incidence of cancer cases in India (2018-2020) in both sexes went up, she said. While in 2018, an estimated 13,25,232 cancer cases were reported, it went up to 13,58,415 the following year. In 2020, 13,92,179 cancer cases were reported in the country.

She said the central government is strengthening the tertiary care cancer facilities scheme to enhance the facilities for tertiary care of cancer.

About 19 State Cancer Institutes (SCIs) and 20 Tertiary Care Cancer Centres (TCCCs) have been approved, she said.

A population-based initiative for prevention, control and screening for common NCDs, i.e. diabetes, hypertension and common cancers, has been rolled out in the country and as a part of Comprehensive Primary Health Care.

Under the initiative, persons more than 30 years of age are targeted for their screening for the three common cancers, i.e. oral, breast and cervical.

Screening of these common cancers is an integral part of service delivery under Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres.

The minister said the treatment in government hospitals is either free or highly subsidised for the poor and needy.

Treatment of cancers is also available under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

Besides, quality generic medicines are made available at affordable prices to all under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in collaboration with the state governments, she added.

