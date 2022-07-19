Ek Akela Is Sheher mein! Soulful voice of Bhupinder Singh goes silent forever

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The soothing voice of singer Bhupinder Singh of the ‘Naam Gum Jayega’ fame will haunt music lovers for ever. He died due to suspected colon ailments and Covid-related complications at a Mumbai hospital on Monday. He was 82.

Known for lending his voice to classics like ‘Dil Dhoondta Hai’, the singer came to be best known for songs like Ek Akela is Shehar Mein’, ‘Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Aasman’, ‘Duniya Chhute Yaar Na Chhute’ and ‘Karoge Yaad Toh’, among others.

The veteran artist was admitted to hospital following a urine infection, wherein he was diagnosed with Covid, his wife Mitali Singh, herself a noted singer, said.

In his five-decade-long career, Bhupinder Singh had worked with the biggest names of the music industry, from Mohammed Rafi, RD Burman, Madan Mohan, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar to Bappi Lahiri, among others.

Singh began his career with All India Radio in Delhi as a singer and musician. He was spotted by composer Madan Mohan and was called to Mumbai.

His Bollywood singing debut was with the 1964 Chetan Anand directorial ‘Haqeeqat’, where he sang the Mohan-composed track ‘Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga’ along with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood and Manna Dey.

Bhupinder Singh got his first solo track two years later with ‘Rut Jawan Jawan Raat Mehrbaan’ in the Khayyam-composed film ‘Aakhri Khat’.

Apart from playback singing, Singh was also the guitarist on several popular tracks, including ‘Dum Maaro Dum’, ‘Chura Liya Hai’, ‘Chingari Koi Bhadke’ and ‘Mehbooba O Mehbooba’, among others.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde expressed grief said his voice was revered by millions.

MUMBAI: The soothing voice of singer Bhupinder Singh of the ‘Naam Gum Jayega’ fame will haunt music lovers for ever. He died due to suspected colon ailments and Covid-related complications at a Mumbai hospital on Monday. He was 82. Known for lending his voice to classics like ‘Dil Dhoondta Hai’, the singer came to be best known for songs like Ek Akela is Shehar Mein’, ‘Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Aasman’, ‘Duniya Chhute Yaar Na Chhute’ and ‘Karoge Yaad Toh’, among others. The veteran artist was admitted to hospital following a urine infection, wherein he was diagnosed with Covid, his wife Mitali Singh, herself a noted singer, said. In his five-decade-long career, Bhupinder Singh had worked with the biggest names of the music industry, from Mohammed Rafi, RD Burman, Madan Mohan, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar to Bappi Lahiri, among others. Singh began his career with All India Radio in Delhi as a singer and musician. He was spotted by composer Madan Mohan and was called to Mumbai. His Bollywood singing debut was with the 1964 Chetan Anand directorial ‘Haqeeqat’, where he sang the Mohan-composed track ‘Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga’ along with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood and Manna Dey. Bhupinder Singh got his first solo track two years later with ‘Rut Jawan Jawan Raat Mehrbaan’ in the Khayyam-composed film ‘Aakhri Khat’. Apart from playback singing, Singh was also the guitarist on several popular tracks, including ‘Dum Maaro Dum’, ‘Chura Liya Hai’, ‘Chingari Koi Bhadke’ and ‘Mehbooba O Mehbooba’, among others. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde expressed grief said his voice was revered by millions.