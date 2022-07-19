Haryana cop tries to stop illegal mining, run over by truck; one accused arrested

By Agencies

GURUGRAM: In a shocking incident, a police officer investigating a case of illegal mining in Nuh was allegedly run over by a truck in Haryana's Nuh district.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Tauru, Surendra Singh Bishnoi was run over by the truck after he signalled the dumper-truck to a halt to verify documents. But the driver sped on, running over him.

The officer's gunman and his driver, according to PTI, jumped aside to safety, but the DSP was knocked down. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

DSP Taoru Sh Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. #HaryanaPolice extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the brave officer. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice.

...@cmohry — Haryana Police (@police_haryana) July 19, 2022

A police spokesperson said an accused, Ikkar, was arrested. He is a cleaner on the dumper and is a resident of Panchgaon village. The Crime Branch team arrested him after a brief exchange of fire.

The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of Indian Police Code (IPC) and he will be produced in the court.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced Rs 1 crore relief and a job to next of the kin of the officer.

A report in the NDTV said that Bishnoi had received information that stones were being illegally mined at Pachgaon near the Aravalli mountain range. He reached the spot around 11 am today along with a police team. On spotting the police personnel, those involved in the illegal mining started fleeing the spot.

The senior officer, however, stood in the way, and signalled the stone-laden vehicles to stop. But the driver of a truck ran him over, killing him on the spot.

Two other policemen had a narrow escape as they jumped aside. The accused then fled the area.

Arrested accused Ikkar was shot in the leg, and has been admitted to Nalhar Medical College in Nuh.

Haryana Police expressed condolences for the death on Twitter, "DSP Taoru Sh Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. #HaryanaPolice extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the brave officer. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice."

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Khattar said the state government is committed "to eliminate mining mafia in the state".

Khattar said the status of a martyr will be given to DSP Singh.

Police posts will be set up near the mining area as well as additional posts will be made on the border with other states, he added.

A Haryana government spokesperson on Tuesday said the government has taken stringent steps from time to time to check illegal mining in the state and has constituted a district-level task force.

According to the spokesperson, 138 FIRs have been registered for illegal mining in 2022-23.

In the current financial, in Nuh, 68 vehicles involved in illegal mining have been seized and 23 FIRs registered, said the spokesperson.

(With PTI inputs)

