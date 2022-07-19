Home Nation

Highways within 100 km of LoC, borders will not need green nod: Centre

 Environmental activists had opposed the draft notification issued in April to exempt border projects from environmental clearance, saying it would cause environmental degradation.

Published: 19th July 2022 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC , Border , War

Image for representational purpose only(FILE | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has notified amendments to environmental impact assessment rules, exempting highway projects related to defence and strategic importance within 100 km of the Line of Control or the border from the requirement of environmental clearance.

The notification issued by the Union Environment Ministry also exempts projects pertaining to the expansion of terminal buildings at airports (without an increase in the existing area of the airport) from seeking a green nod.

It also increases the exemption threshold of biomass-based power plants which also use auxiliary fuels such as coal, lignite or petroleum products up to 15 per cent and the fish handling capacity of ports and harbours which exclusively handle fish.

"Highway projects related to defence and strategic importance in border states are sensitive in nature and in many cases need to be executed on priority keeping in view strategic, defence and security considerations."

"And in this regard, the central government deems it necessary to exempt such projects from the requirement of environmental clearance in the border areas subject to specified standard operating procedure along with standard environmental safeguards for self-compliance by the executing agency," the notification read.

All highway projects are exempted up to 100 km from the LOC or the border, it said. Environmental activists had opposed the draft notification issued in April to exempt border projects from environmental clearance, saying it would cause environmental degradation in areas having a fragile ecology.

With the amended policy coming into force, certain stretches of the Char Dham project in Uttarakhand, and several other projects in the Himalayas and the northeast which fall within 100 km of the border or the LoC will not require the green nod.

The project involves the widening of 899 km of roads in ecologically sensitive areas of Uttarakhand to improve connectivity to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunothri, and Gangotri shrines.

After being challenged by an environmental non-profit organisation in Uttarakhand, Citizens for Green Doon, the Supreme Court had in September 2020 ordered that the carriageway width for the Char Dham project should not exceed 5.5m as prescribed in a 2018 circular of the Union Road Transport Ministry.

The Defence Ministry had then sought a modification in the order to allow the width to be of 10m so that heavy machinery like missile launchers could be easily moved up to the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand.

The top court had then asked a high-powered committee to look into the issue which said the width should be allowed to be 10m in view of the strategic importance of these highways.

The ministry said that biomass-based thermal power plants (TPP) using auxiliary fuels such as coal, lignite or petroleum products up to 15 per cent are already exempted from the requirement of environmental clearance.

"In view of the activity of using the aforesaid fuel mix being eco-friendly, and in order to encourage such activities, the central government deems it necessary to increase the threshold capacity for such TPPs for which environmental clearance shall not be required," the notification read.

Taking into account the issues of livelihood security of fishermen involved at fish handling ports and harbours and less pollution potential, the Centre also increased the exemption threshold in terms of fish handling capacity for ports and harbours which exclusively handle fish.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Centre Union Environment Ministry TPP LOC LAC Highway Green nod Clearence Defence
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp