Indian railways commence week-long iconic celebration 'Aazadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations'

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of the ongoing nationwide celebration of 75 years of independence, the Indian Railways started a week-long iconic celebration called "Aazadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations" on Monday with much fanfare. This iconic celebration will continue till July 23 at 75 selected railway stations, associated with the freedom struggle.

Sharing details, ADGPR Railway Rajiv Jain said that the iconic celebration will throw light on the railway stations and the trains having historical importance.

"VK Tripathy, CEO-cum-chairman of Railway Board, inaugurated the week-long iconic celebration virtually from Rail Bhawan. The railway has identified 75 railway stations and 27 trains that are associated with the freedom struggle, "Jain said.

Tripathy, after inaugurating this first-of-its-kind activity in the railways, said: "As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the event called 'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations" will be held during the week marked as iconic week ensuring 'Jan-Bhagidari' (people's participation)".

Through this kind of event, the railway will showcase the convergence of the values and glories of the freedom struggle with the aspirations and dreams of a young and iconic India.

Dwelling upon the event, Jain further said that 75 railway stations have been identified as 'Freedom Stations' across 24 states, while 27 trains for spotlighting.

A number of cultural activities, including street plays in local languages, light and sound shows and screening of video films and rendering of patriotic songs, would be organised for a week.

At each of 75 identified 'Freedom-Stations', the railway has set up 'selfi points' in the backdrop of 'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi' and on July 23, 22 family members of freedom fighters from the respective areas will be invited to the stations to recall and share their stories.

"One of the memorable activities is that 27 identified trains will be flagged off by freedom fighters' family from the originating stations of concerned trains," said Jain.

