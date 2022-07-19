Home Nation

Manipur governor La Ganesan gets additional charge as Bengal governor

This follows the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been nominated by the National Democratic Alliance as its vice-presidential candidate.

Published: 19th July 2022

La Ganesan

La Ganesan. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: La Ganesan on Monday evening took oath as the new governor of West Bengal, following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been nominated by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as its vice-presidential candidate.

Ganesan, who is also the governor of Manipur, has been given the additional charge of West Bengal.

He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, other state ministers and Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari claimed that he was not invited "as per instructions" of the state government.

A TMC leader, however, said Adhikari's invitation card was sent to his chamber.

"Now, why he did not come, only he can comment on it," he said.

Senior TMC MLA Tapas Ray said Adhikari has made it a "habit of finding flaws" in whatever the state government does.

The BJP had on Saturday announced Dhankhar's candidature for election to the post of vice-president.

